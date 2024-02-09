Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.330-4.330 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 165,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $69.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
