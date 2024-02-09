Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) Trading Down 15.2%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 75,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 33,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Prestige Wealth Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Wealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prestige Wealth stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

