Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,591 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 276,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PEP traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,722,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

