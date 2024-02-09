Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.88. 2,155,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,567. The firm has a market cap of $429.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

