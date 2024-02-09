Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.15. 2,339,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,298. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $365.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.91 and a 200 day moving average of $323.74. The firm has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

