Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $504.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

