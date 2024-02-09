Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $128.93 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $128.93 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00014879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.94489626 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,847,855.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

