ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.82

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 32060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

