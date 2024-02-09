ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.16 ($5.55) and last traded at €5.16 ($5.55). Approximately 2,316,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.72 ($6.15).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.80 and its 200-day moving average is €6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

