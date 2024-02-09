ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.89

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $5.55. ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

