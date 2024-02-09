ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.89

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $5.55. ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.