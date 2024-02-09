Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.950-5.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.2 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95 to $5.27 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of QLYS traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $171.85. 638,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,313. Qualys has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.94.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.