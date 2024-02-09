Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.5 million-$146.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.2 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.270 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Qualys Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.85. 638,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Qualys by 40.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.