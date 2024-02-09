Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 129,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 173,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Quantum Trading Up 11.3 %

The company has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

