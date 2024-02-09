Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $11.77 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,445.56 or 1.00019161 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00193394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

