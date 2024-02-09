QUASA Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $60,651.38 and approximately $38.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015641 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,360.73 or 0.99900079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010104 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00183904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00066687 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $88.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

