Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Down 4%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

