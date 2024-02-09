QUINT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100,737.59 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $32.79 million and $100,737.59 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

