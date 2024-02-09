Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 3,827 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

