Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.

Radware Stock Performance

Radware stock remained flat at $19.41 during trading on Friday. 14,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,403. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

