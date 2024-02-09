Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.0 million-$856.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.2 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.13.

Rapid7 stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. 1,180,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

