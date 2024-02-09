Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.9 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.210 EPS.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

