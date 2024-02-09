Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.0 million-$856.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.2 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.47. 1,180,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

