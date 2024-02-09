ReddCoin One Day Volume Tops $69.94 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $69.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00150238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

