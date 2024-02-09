RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $235.14 and last traded at $234.75, with a volume of 172520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.39 and a 200-day moving average of $203.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

