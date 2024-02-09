Request Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $102.45 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015872 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.06 or 0.99929525 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00187647 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0851112 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,141,402.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

