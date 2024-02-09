Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,029. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.
Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products
Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
See Also
