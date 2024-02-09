Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57 to $1.65 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.3 %

REYN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 571,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,152. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

