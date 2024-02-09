Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57 to $1.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 571,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,152. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 53,536 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

