Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $854.3 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,152. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

