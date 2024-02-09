Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $338.00

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €338.00 ($363.44) and last traded at €336.60 ($361.94), with a volume of 217436 shares. The stock had previously closed at €332.10 ($357.10).

Rheinmetall Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €303.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €275.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

