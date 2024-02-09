Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 557,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

