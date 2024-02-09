Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 115,791 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 84,633 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,357,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,015. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. 8,432,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,138. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

