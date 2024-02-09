ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 0.3%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.82. 8,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 12,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

