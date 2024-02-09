ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Trading Up 1.2%

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $56.08. Approximately 40,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 71,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

