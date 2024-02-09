Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.55. 158,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,915. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.