Roth Mkm Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $9.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

LTRX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 1,866,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

