RR Advisors LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Viper Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Viper Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth $6,552,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $906,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 46.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,951,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Viper Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 456,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.77. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.