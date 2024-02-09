RR Advisors LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Range Resources comprises 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

