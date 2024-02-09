Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.95

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 791349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Insider Transactions at Rusoro Mining

In related news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,510.00. In other news, Director Gordon Keep sold 50,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Also, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,510.00. Insiders sold 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,830 in the last ninety days. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

