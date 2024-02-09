Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.16

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.16 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 42,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66. The company has a market cap of £15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,203.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

