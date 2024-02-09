Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 0.8%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.59). 33,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 137,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.60).

Sanderson Design Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

