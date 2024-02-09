Sapphire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,323.32 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $4,323.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,503.02 or 0.05286176 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00082160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,642,150,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,521,385 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.