Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.00

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.11). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.26), with a volume of 95,183 shares changing hands.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £179.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is presently 6,086.96%.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.