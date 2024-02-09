Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Trading 1% Higher

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246.50 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.09). Approximately 398,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 307,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.06).

Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of £622.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,521.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.92.

Schroder Oriental Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,142.86%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

