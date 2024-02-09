Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $402.36

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.36 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 381 ($4.78). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.84), with a volume of 14,900 shares traded.
Science Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £175.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,604.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.04.
About Science Group
Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Science Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.