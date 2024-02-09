Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $402.36

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.36 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 381 ($4.78). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.84), with a volume of 14,900 shares traded.

Science Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £175.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,604.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.04.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

