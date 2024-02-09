Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SMG stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 64,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,699,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

