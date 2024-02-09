Scout Investments Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $25,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $14.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,485. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.88.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.