Scout Investments Inc. Takes $39.14 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 564,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,137,000. Centene makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after buying an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,702. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

