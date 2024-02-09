Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.32

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.32 and last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 7007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

In other news, Director Clement A. Pelletier bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,800.00. In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$33,778.11. Also, Director Clement A. Pelletier acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.10 per share, with a total value of C$271,800.00. Insiders have sold 29,727 shares of company stock worth $494,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

