Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.32

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.32 and last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 7007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.86.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
