Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.58 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

